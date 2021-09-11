Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $10.12

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 801,676 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.