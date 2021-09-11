Brokers Offer Predictions for Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lightning eMotors in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

ZEV stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 20.14 and a quick ratio of 19.33. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

