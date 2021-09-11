Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRTHY. Mizuho cut Brother Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Brother Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $46.18 on Friday. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.75. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

