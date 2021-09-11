BSCView (BSCV) Tops One Day Volume of $4,990.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. BSCView has a market cap of $147,684.43 and approximately $4,990.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00130314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183778 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,635.10 or 1.00186822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.83 or 0.07108288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.71 or 0.00873121 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

