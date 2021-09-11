BTIG Research Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $324.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $279.00 to $324.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

