Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $57.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.47. 1,938,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,835. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

