Bunzl’s (BZLFY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,370.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.