Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $1,242,150.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $166.87 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $168.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.