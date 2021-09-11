Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $988,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. 5,549,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.