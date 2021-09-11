Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.3% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 39,795 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX remained flat at $$15.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

