Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,205 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30.

