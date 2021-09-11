Camden National Bank Buys 167 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 79.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $113,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $207.76 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

