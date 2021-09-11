Camden National Bank Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 103,517 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 426,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,222,000 after buying an additional 141,453 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 246,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after buying an additional 239,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

