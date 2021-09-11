Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $169.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,527 shares of company stock worth $12,419,626. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

