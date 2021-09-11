Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 344.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after buying an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,118,000 after buying an additional 2,311,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

