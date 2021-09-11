Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $155.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

