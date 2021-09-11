Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $23.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 647.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $609.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

