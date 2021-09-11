Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 91,852 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after buying an additional 171,801 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

