CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

