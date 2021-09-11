Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Boosted by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 9.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,434 shares of company stock valued at $457,074,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.72. The company had a trading volume of 570,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.76. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.81 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.