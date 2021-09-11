Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $55,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $42,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $144,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

