Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.
In other news, CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $55,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $42,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $144,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.
