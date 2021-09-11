Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 1,046,172 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at C$12,765,999,385.83.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total transaction of C$229,435,317.08.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$150.74. 892,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,549. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$137.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$106.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.20.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

