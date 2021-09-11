Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.38. 271,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.41. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.