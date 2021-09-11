CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,130 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,560,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 766.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 232,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 261.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 184,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.55 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $216.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

