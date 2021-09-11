Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 98.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 92.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 69,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $2,391,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

CSPR stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.71. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.