Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.55.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $137.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34. Catalent has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 490,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Catalent by 84.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Catalent by 38.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Catalent by 1,431.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Catalent by 114.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.