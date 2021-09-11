Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Position Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,035 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $515.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

