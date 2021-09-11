Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 87,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth $6,769,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO opened at $249.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $266.40.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

