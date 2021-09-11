CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Down 0.1%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 13,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 5,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.