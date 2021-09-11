CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of IGR stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

