CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of IGR stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund were worth $28,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

