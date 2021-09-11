CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

