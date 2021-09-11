Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.44.

TSE:CVE opened at C$10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.32. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.41 billion and a PE ratio of 241.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

