Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

