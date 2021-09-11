Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 135.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.89.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $598.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

