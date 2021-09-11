Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $2.41 Million in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $85.13 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

