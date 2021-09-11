Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.70 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

