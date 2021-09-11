Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,920. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

