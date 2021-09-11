CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.40.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.97. 350,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $93.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CGI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in CGI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

