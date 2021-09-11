China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Shares Sold by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management trimmed its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,590 shares during the period. China Yuchai International comprises about 15.9% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.09% of China Yuchai International worth $56,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 480.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. 21.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.07. 25,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

