Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.17. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $31,875,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,063 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

