Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,250.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,786.60.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,901.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,807.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,560.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.