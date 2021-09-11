Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHYHY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $22.10 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

