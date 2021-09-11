ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) & PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) Critical Survey

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ChromaDex alerts:

This table compares ChromaDex and PacificHealth Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $59.26 million 8.82 -$19.92 million ($0.33) -23.21 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacificHealth Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -37.51% -76.33% -44.17% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ChromaDex and PacificHealth Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChromaDex presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.71%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

ChromaDex has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChromaDex beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Consumer Products segment provides finished dietary supplement products that contain the firm’s proprietary ingredients directly to consumers as well as to distributors. The Ingredients segment supplies ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment includes supply of phytochemical reference standards and other research and development services. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

PacificHealth Laboratories Company Profile

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.