Chun Yu Wong Sells 39,748 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 39,748 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,473,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chun Yu Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chun Yu Wong sold 60,252 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $2,260,655.04.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chun Yu Wong sold 57,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $2,052,570.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00.

Shares of COUR opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

