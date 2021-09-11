CIBC Increases Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Price Target to C$3.10

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.16% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:PRB opened at C$1.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.90 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. Probe Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$2.15.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Probe Metals will post -0.0623188 earnings per share for the current year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

