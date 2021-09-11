CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BDT. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a $10.00 rating and issued a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.82.

BDT opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$550.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.11. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

