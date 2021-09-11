Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report sales of $723.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.50 million and the lowest is $580.73 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $401.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $76.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

