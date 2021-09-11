Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Lessened by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 79.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after buying an additional 44,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $403.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.76. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $409.26.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

