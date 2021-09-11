CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CIT Group by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIT opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

